HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – It was an eventful Wednesday morning for a woman after she woke up and had twenty firefighters respond to her home, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.
At 4:45 a.m., the woman believed she heard someone in her garage in the 1900 block of Southeast Currin Drive.
HFR said she called 911 and as she left her home, she saw black smoke coming from the garage and heard the sounds of breaking glass and smoke alarms in the house.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the woman waiting safely outside and saw the smoke.
Crews went to the back of the house as fire and smoke came from broken windows at the rear of the garage. More firefighters responded and found black smoke venting from the eves of the garage and gray smoke from the eaves of house.
The fire was extinguished, and damage was contained to the garage. A total of 20 firefighters responded to the home.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
