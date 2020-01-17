PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Children’s Museum is remembering their coworker, Leslie Schmadeke, who was killed by a driver on Tualatin-Valley Highway Tuesday morning.
“I can’t remember a day when Leslie was down,” Ruth Shelly, the museum’s executive director, said. “She always came to work upbeat, ready to go, with some new craft in her bulging apron pockets, ready to share with the public.”
The Portland Children’s Museum is partnering with TriMet to hand out reflective and glow-in-the-dark gear to families at the museum.
Employees will be providing bracelets, lights, and more. It’s a simple but meaningful way, museum employees feel, to honor Schmadeke’s life.
“Fortunately, children feel like wearing reflective gear is fun,” Shelly said. “We would like parents to optimize that natural inclination by giving them the fun stuff they can wear when it’s dark, so everyone can see them.”
Schmadeke was crossing TV Highway to get to the bus stop to go to work when she was hit. It was dark and foggy that morning, and investigators say the driver had poor visibility. Schmadeke’s father hopes safety improvements on this road come soon.
“Perhaps this might be a turning point," Carl Schmadeke said. "Perhaps something now … will be done with that terrible strip of road."
Schmadeke’s coworkers are crushed. They closed the museum immediately after finding out she died.
One mother at the museum Friday said she remembers Schmadeke fondly.
“Her kindness towards my kids is just what I remember the most,” Helene Wren said. “My kids are gonna be stronger, kinder people because of her impact.”
TriMet shared a statement with FOX 12:
"We were saddened by the tragedy, and our hearts go out to Leslie Schmadeke’s family, friends and colleagues. Pedestrian safety is an important issue for the region. We work with our partners to promote safe access to bus stops and stations and support efforts by ODOT and Washington County to improve pedestrian crossings along TV Highway."
