Hillsdale businesses react to new mask, vaccination rules for customers

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Some Hillsdale businesses are opting to continue requiring customers to wear masks, telling Fox 12 on Tuesday that the decisions were made before Oregon’s new policies for face coverings were announced.
The manager of Paloma Clothing said it wasn’t a hard decision to make.
“It’s very easy because our customers really have the same thoughts on that as well,” Burnes said.
Burnes said the decision came down to keeping customers and employees safe, especially as COVID-19 case rates are still high in Multnomah County.
The idea of enforcing vaccination proof wasn’t appealing either.
“You don’t know who is vaccinated and who is not vaccinated. It’s not exactly a conversation we want to have with every single person, Burnes said. “I just want to keep our community safe, my employees safe, and we’re probably going to take it not week by week – but day by day with everything, with the decisions we make.”
Fox 12 also spoke with the owner of Other Worlds Games and Comics.
Ron Connell said he is taking a mixed approach when it comes to the customers he serves.
Connell said that he’d keep the “masks required” sign on his door through at least July and require anyone who walks in to wear a mask.
But the shop also hosts events for the community – like gameplay, tournaments, and summer camps for kids.
Connell said in those instances; he will allow people to remove their masks if they can show they are fully vaccinated.
As of right now, he plans to keep it simple for his very first planned event since the pandemic, coming up this weekend.
Store employees will ask to see COVID-19 immunization records at the door.
“We will ask for either the hard copy or a picture of it on your phone,” Connell said. “If the state says we need more – we’ll do more.”
