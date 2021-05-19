Hiring agency: long list of openings but few applying for jobs

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - As we get back to some normalcy, businesses are now desperate to hire workers.
The list of job openings goes on and on at Express Employment Professionals in Tualatin.
"It's actually at a stage where employers in Oregon are coming to an end of any hope of finding people," Tualatin Express Employment Professionals Franchise Owner, Robert Knight said.
Knight says right now his hiring agency has nearly 200 openings.
"If we could identify and evaluate all the people we needed to fill our jobs, we would break all of our records of production and revenue."
Knight says companies in every sector are looking for employees right now.
He says it's hard to find people who want to work and fill out an application.
"In my opinion people don't have to work anymore in the State of Oregon. There is an incentive for the work force not to work or to be very specific in what they're looking for as they draw unemployment benefits that may or may not have the stimulus added on," Knight said. "I think that if the State of Oregon said benefits will end unless you are looking for a job, I think this would help. Would it solve the challenge? I don't know if it would."
What about the fear associated with COVID-19?
Knight says that may have been an issue early on for people to apply for jobs.
But he says companies adapted and now have safety and health protocols in place.
"Now it's time to change. We have jobs, we've learned to deal with the pandemic," Knight said. "And now there's nothing but opportunities for businesses, there's opportunities for workers."
You can apply for job placement with Express Employment Professionals in Tualatin here.
(2) comments
"Now is the time to change" ... pay $25+/hr is that change enough.
Thank the democrats for buying votes.
