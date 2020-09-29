BREITENBUSH, OR (KPTV) - Dozens of cabins in Breitenbush are believed to have been destroyed in the Lionshead Fire, and many who own them haven't been able to see them yet due evacuation levels.
Jay Hennigan - president of the Breitenbush Cabin Owners Association - says the 71 cabins have been around since the 1930s.
He says they were built under a permit on U.S. Forest Service land and are privately owned.
Under the permit, Hennigan says if the owner abandons the cabin or if it's no longer usable, the owner is required to clean up the property and return it to nature.
But Hennigan says the problem is that the cabins are so old they don't qualify for typical homeowner's insurance.
"Everybody's on pins and needles and it's tough kind of not knowing what the status of your cabin is, when you're going to be able to return to it, and then this obligation to do a relatively expensive hazmat cleanup in the middle of nowhere," said Hennigan.
Hennigan not only lost his home in Gates, but will have likely lost his cabin as well.
Breitenbush remains under a Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation.
