Historic building damaged in 4-alarm fire in downtown Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said a historic building that houses several businesses burned in a commercial fire in downtown Hillsboro early Sunday morning.
The fire department said just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, it responded to the 200 block of East Main Street in Hillsboro's historic district. When firefighters arrived, they found the building fully involved. They said the building has space for 15 to 20 businesses.
HF&R called a fourth alarm to bring in more resources. The roof of the building later collapsed. Firefighters said they also faced challenges with freezing water because of the temperatures. The fire was under control by 3 p.m.
A commercial structure is fully involved. Crews from @TVFR @CorneliusFire @ForestGroveFire on scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/OCzPFUbjpe— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) January 2, 2022
HF&R said the building is next to the Hillsboro Pharmacy. It said the pharmacy has minimal damage.
Crews will monitor the building overnight on Sunday. The Hillsboro Police Department said East Main St. will be closed between Second Avenue and Third Avenue until Monday.
The Hillsboro Water Department said downtown customers might experience low water pressure or discoloration because of the amount of water used to fight the fire. It said to wait until the fire is extinguished, then run cold water taps for 10 minutes.
Firefighters have the bulk of the fire knocked down but still working to extinguish hot spots. Main closed between 1st and 4th. @TVFR @ForestGroveFire @CorneliusFire @BanksFire @PDXFire @MetroWestAmb @HillsboroPolice pic.twitter.com/KdmMdWqoXj— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) January 2, 2022
HF&R said there are no reports of injuries.
The fire department said an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.