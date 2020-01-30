COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - The Historic Columbia River Highway has reopened after a small landslide dumped debris into the roadway earlier this week.
The landslide occurred Monday and closed the highway between Multnomah Falls and the Angel's Rest trailhead.
Ryan Houston, a transportation maintenance manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said the small slide covered both lanes of the highway with six to seven dump truck loads of mud and rock.
ODOT geologists and hydrologists monitored the hillside and made the decision to reopen the road on Thursday.
On Monday, ODOT will close the section of road again to complete slide cleanup, which includes clearing a culvert that is blocked by debris.
ODOT said travelers need to use caution in the Columbia River Gorge, which is an area prone to slides.
