Historic jazz photos found buried in garage now on display in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A photo exhibit at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in north Portland features the work of Carl Henniger, who photographed many of the top jazz performers in Portland more than 60 ago.
Of Henniger’s hundreds of historic images, 30 are showcased in the “We Had Jazz” exhibit. The images show 48 different jazz artists, including Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, and Nat King Cole.
Portland’s golden age of jazz peaked between 1948 and 1956, according to organizers. During that time period, national and West Coast tours would know to make a stop in Portland.
The exhibit was put together by the Regional Arts and Culture Council as a way to show people of all generations some of the local history.
Students from Catlin Gabel School stopped to see the exhibit on a field trip on Wednesday to learn more about Black History Month in Portland.
“The kids learn quite a bit about, not only red-lining, urban renewal, gentrification ... but how they fit into the current gentrification of the Albina district,” Carter Latendresse, a 6th grade English teacher, said.
“I think it's really interesting, just how it's displayed and the history behind it,” Lilah Doogan, a 6th grade student, said.
The photographer’s son, Mike Henniger, was at the exhibit on Wednesday morning to answer questions about his father’s work. Mike found the photos buried in a garage, he says.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.