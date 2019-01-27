Historic Mayo House in NE Portland moves to new location down the street

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A historic house known for its architecture is sitting on a new plot of land.
Crews spent the morning moving the Mayo House down Sacramento Street in northeast Portland.
The house was built on that block in 1895 and ranks on the Historic Resource Inventory. It also contributes to the Eliot Conservation District.
The land where the house moved to is owned by a family whose apartment building was condemned back in the 1980s.
“It means a lot because we had lost on this property before, so it's kind of in a sense it feels like a trade-off, not of the same value, but we'll work towards that in the future,” said Cleo Davis, who owns the property.
Next, workers are planning to renovate and restore the house.
They hope to eventually turn it into a community space.
