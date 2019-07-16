PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Goonies, Kindergarten Cop and Free Willy.
These movies, plus many more, have one thing in common.
They were filmed in Oregon.
Now, fans of Free Willy can take their picture next to a new sign showing where the climactic scene took place.
It sits at Hammond Marina in Warrenton.
The location was featured in the final scene of Free Willy when the orca jumps over the harbor wall and into the ocean.
Oregon Film, in partnership with the Oregon Made Creative Foundation, created the Historic Oregon Film Trail.
Several signs are located at strategic points around the state showing Oregon’s unique and varied locations in movies.
