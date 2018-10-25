History on tap: Oregon museum opens interactive beer exhibit

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This weekend, the Oregon Historical Society begins a months-long celebration of beer.
The Portland museum is opening a new exhibit that will recognize the history of local brews. The exhibit is called “Barley, Barrels, Bottles & Brews: 200 Years of Oregon Beer”.
Staff members say the history of beer in Oregon dates back to the Lewis and Clark Expedition when early explorers brewed their own beers. The interactive exhibit looks back at that time in history and examines the craft breweries of today.
It also traces the history of hop growing in the state and its impact across the globe.
Visitors may try to identify the different characteristics of different hops with a smell test.
“You can decide what your favorite beer style is by adjusting different aroma and bitterness and some other components to determine your best beer style,” Lori Erickson, curator of exhibitions, said.
The exhibit opens Friday and runs through June 9.
