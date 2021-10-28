Hit-and-run driver damages fire hydrant, causing flooding in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A hit-and-run driver left a watery mess in Hillsboro late Wednesday night after crashing into a fire hydrant.
Hillsboro police said the crash occurred near Northeast Cornell Road and Northeast Grant at around 11 p.m. The crash caused flooding in the area.
Police closed the street for several hours while repairs were made. The roadway has since reopened.
A hit and run vehicle (a black pickup truck with a canopy and rear end damage) just crashed into a fire hydrant causing flooding at NE Cornell Rd. near NE Grant. Roadway will be closed for several hours while repairs are made. Call HPD at 503-681-6190 with suspect vehicle info. pic.twitter.com/7yJenQbGpL— Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) October 28, 2021
The suspect vehicle was described as a black pickup truck with a canopy and rear end damage. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to contact Hillsboro police at 503-681-6190.