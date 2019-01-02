GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The driver of a pickup truck hit a power pole early Wednesday morning and then fled the scene, according to Gresham police.
The hit-and-run crash happened on Northeast Halsey at Northeast 172nd at around 3:32 a.m.
Police said the suspect vehicle damaged a power pole causing low hanging wires.
PGE crews have responded to the scene to secure lines and replace the power pole.
One lane of NE Halsey in each direction will be closed at NE 172nd for several hours while crews are working.
Police said they located the driver, identified as 29-year-old Audreyana Ballestrem, several blocks away from the crash and arrested her. She was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Police also said Ballestrem was cited for hit-and-run and criminal mischief.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
