Hit-and-run driver slams into two cars, plows through fence in Stayton

STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12’s Most Wanted hit two cars and plowed through a front yard fence in Stayton, stopping just feet away from a kids’ bedroom, then took off.
Austin Butts heard the driver hit his car.
“It lit my bedroom up like the lights were on, so I was like, ‘What in the world?’” Butts said.
The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. A driver missed the turn at the corner of Jefferson Street and 10th Avenue and went straight for his family’s front yard.
Butts’ Acura took the brunt of the crash. His car slammed into his mom Carla Garvin’s car, parked right behind it.
“It’s not every day that your fence is exploded in the yard and your cars are completely totaled,” Garvin said.
By the time they got outside, the driver was already gone.
Now, Butts and Garvin are homebound with two totaled cars right before the holidays.
“My son is out of his car completely. He has no way to get back and forth to work,” Garvin said.
The family is thankful that Butts’ car slowed the driver down. The vehicle stopped a few feet before the family’s front porch and 10 feet away from the kids’ bedroom.
“This is a small town. It’s going to get out what happened, somewhere somebody is going to talk and he needs to pay for what he did,” Garvin said.
Power was knocked out in the area for several hours while crews fixed a power pole.
Stayton police are looking for leads in this case. They said the suspect could be driving a white SUV or a white truck with a canopy.
