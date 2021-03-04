Hit and run on SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. caught on camera, neighbor recalls scene

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A hit and run Wednesday night was caught on a Nest camera in Southeast Portland.
“Can’t imagine what it takes to hurt someone that badly, see them in so much pain and just leave them alone in the street," Ryan, a neighbor, said.
Portland Police said at 10:44 Wednesday night that hit and run sent one person to the hospital.
"I saw the red and blue lights and heard other voices, so I came out to see what was happening and I saw an individual on the ground, and they were, they looked like they were in a tremendous amount of pain," Ryan said.
In the Nest video - a car is seen driving down Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard at Southeast Francis Street when they attempt to make a U-turn from the right lane. You can see a motorcycle riding in the left lane, seemingly trying to avoid hitting the car when they collided. The car that made the U-turn then took off.
"I’ve just been thinking about it all day. The way they were screaming and how scared and hurt they sounded," Ryan said.
It wasn't long before bystanders stepped up to help the victim. The Nest video shows people directing traffic and using another car to block the intersection until help arrived.
Ryan said he's deeply concerned for the victim and hopes this person is caught.
"Honestly, that justice comes to this person at the very least and I just hope they’re alright," he said.
A woman who says she's the victim's mother tells us the victim is at home recovering.
