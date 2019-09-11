HOCKINSON, WA (KPTV) – The Hockinson High School women’s soccer team is dedicating their season to a little boy from Camas with a rare brain tumor called DIPG.
4-year-old Camden Linton was diagnosed just a few months ago and his parents say his tumor is inoperable. He’s done with radiation and they’re looking into clinical trials.
Now, the team is helping raise money for him and his family.
“It’s been bittersweet,” his dad Jeff Linton said. “We’ve just been super impressed with the outpouring of love and support for our family.”
The team is asking fans to pledge donations for every game they win to go toward his medical bills.
“It’s been a great experience and we’ve just been able to do so much more and hopefully continue to help and get other people to help,” player Katie Waggoner said.
But it’s not just about the money. It’s also about communities coming together and bringing joy in a difficult time.
The team invited Camden to practice, gave him a signed soccer ball, a toy fire truck, and spent the afternoon hanging out with him.
“For a 4-year-old, this is what it’s all about, spending time out in the grass and kicking balls around and meeting new friends, and it’s been good to see him active again,” Linton said.
For anyone interested in donating, the Lintons have a GoFundMe page.
You can also reach the team through Facebook.
