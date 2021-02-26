CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - In Clark County, parents and students rallied Friday after negotiations between the Hockinson School District and the teacher's union failed to reach an agreement.
Parents and students lined the sidewalk outside Hockinson High School Friday morning to show their support for getting middle school and high school students back inside the classroom for in-person learning.
Ambra Peters helped organize the rally. She has two kids that attend the high school - a freshman and a junior.
"We're here for the voice of our students. Our union has the voice for the teachers, and our district has their hands tied and they're at the mercy of the union. So we want to come out and support our students and be the support of our students today," Peters told FOX 12.
She says it's time for them to have the option to be back in the classroom while those who are uncomfortable with the idea can still stay remote.
"It's almost a year since we've been out of school, and our kids really need it" Peters said. "They're struggling socially, emotionally, mentally and academically. And it's a real struggle."
Two juniors shared their struggles with FOX 12, saying they're concerned about upcoming tests. They say learning from home hasn't been as productive as the classroom.
"It'd be nice to get back in there before we have to do the testing, the SAT's and AP testing and like that, so maybe we can learn a little more before we have to do that," junior Lauren Schadt said.
"I don't really pay attention that much to Zooms because it's just hard with no one around you, the teacher can't keep you on track," said junior Jackson McNair. "Just having it online it doesn't help any of us, so I think we need to go back."
Right now, the district and the Hockinson Education Association are back to negotiating how to transition to hybrid learning after the members of the association rejected a tentative agreement earlier this week.
The association cited various concerns as to why they voted against it - one of them being that it says the high school front office staff was under quarantine because of a positive case in the building.
In a press release, the association said "aside from our students, no one wants to return to an in-person learning model more than our teachers, and we are very eager to do so once we can be assured our buildings will be safe spaces for our students and staff."
FOX 12 also received a statement from the district in which they said, in part, "in Hockinson, the health and safety of staff and students is our number one priority."
The statement goes on to say, "We have in some instances chosen to quarantine staff as a precautionary measure, and as a result there have been no transmissions of COVID-19 within our schools. Studies have consistently shown that in-person education can be resumed safely with safety measures in place."
Since that vote, the association says a lot of progress has been made, and they think they'll reach an agreement with the district in the coming days.
