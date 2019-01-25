'Hold on everybody': Willamette Queen Riverboat crashes with wedding party on board

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Romeo and Reyna Cruz say they wanted a low-key wedding.
According to the Salem couple, after a year of planning they set sail on the Willamette Queen Riverboat with 35 of their closest loved ones.
However, their ceremony, held on Jan. 19, came to a halt when the vessel crashed into large rocks near the Union Street Rail Bridge in Salem.
“It was the ring ceremony when it crashed,” Reyna said.
According to the groom, it had only been ten minutes since they left the dock. Several guests captured the collision on camera.
One of the ship’s captain, who was officiating the nuptials, can be heard in one video instructing Romeo to place the wedding ring on Reyna’s finger.
Suddenly, Reyna says, the captain turned his attention to a nearby bridge pillar, as the boat inched toward it.
“He’s like, 'hold on everybody, hold on,'” Reyna said.
Yikes!!! Reyna and Romeo Cruz were in the middle of exchanging wedding vows on the Willamette Queen Riverboat when this happened:Hear from the newlyweds at 5 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/2Q5PCpjiTh— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) January 26, 2019
For a moment, the wedding party fell silent, but the silence was quickly broken by the screams of the guests on board the vessel.
“All my friends, family and mom hit the floor,” Reyna said.
Her husband says all of the decorative crystals shattered. Romeo says his mother-in-law fell from her chair, landing on her knees, but no one was seriously injured.
According to Romeo, many of the guests thought the Willamette Queen was sinking or flipping over; the minister’s pulpit even landed on the couple’s three-year-old son.
“I was more worried about him than myself,” Reyna said.
The owner of the Willamette Queen tells FOX 12 the current was strong and rapid at the time of the crash. She also says a tree floating in the water was blocking the boat’s usual path, so the captain attempted to go around it.
That’s when, according to her, the vessel crashed into the large rocks; she says she intends to give the newlyweds a full refund.
Although it was an unfortunate end to their wedding ceremony, Romeo tells FOX 12 he is thankful to God he still was able to marry Reyna.
And despite the crash, the two say they enjoyed a wedding reception held at a family member’s home and they are now planning their honeymoon.
Meanwhile, the owner of the Willamette Queen tells FOX 12 she’s had to cancel several upcoming events while the boat is repaired, including a large charity event and another wedding.
According to her, the boat will be docked at a nearby park while a crew from California repairs the damage it sustained in the crash. However, the city of Salem will charge the owners roughly $1,600 a week to keep it there.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
