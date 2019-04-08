PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breed are invited to compete for a chance at canine royalty later this year at the 2019 Rose Festival Canine Court.
The Oregon Humane Society announced the application process Monday and said six dogs will be honored as the official Canine Court, including two dogs to be crowned as king and queen.
All six dogs will be invited to ride on or walk with a float at the Rose Festival Starlight Parade June 1.
Judges at the Canine Coronation Ceremony at the Heathman Hotel on May 22 will select 20 canine finalists to participate. During the event, the Canine Court will be chosen, and winners will receive prizes worth up to $1,500, the Oregon Humane Society says.
OHS first partnered with the Rose Festival last year and selected Diesel, an English Mastiff, as the first canine Grand Marshal of the Grand Floral Parade. The judges in 2018 were tasked with selecting a dog that embodied the diversity of Portland; many dogs at the ceremony were dressed in unique outfits, including festive bowties, colorful capes and collars.
OHS is accepting applications for this year’s event through May 12.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
