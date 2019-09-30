PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland is the place for meatless meals.
A new report ranked Portland as the top U.S. city for vegetarians and vegans.
WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 17 indicators, including restaurants that serve meatless options, the cost of groceries for vegetarians and salad shops per capita.
Portland was 22nd for vegan and vegetarian affordability, eighth for vegetarian lifestyle and third in the category of diversity, accessibility and quality. The overall results put Portland on top of the list.
Los Angeles was second overall, followed by Orlando, Florida, Seattle and Austin, Texas.
For comparison, San Francisco was first in the category of diversity, accessibility and quality and second for vegetarian lifestyle, but 100th for affordability, putting it at eighth overall.
For more, go to Wallethub.com.
