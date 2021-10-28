PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – If you’re driving down Southeast Holgate Boulevard you may notice some changes to the roadway.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has implemented new safety measures to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

The Bureau of Transportation told FOX 12 there have been 48 deadly crashes in Portland this year alone. Holgate in particular is one of the deadliest.

Just last week an 18-year-old motorcyclist died on Southeast Holgate and 97th Avenue.

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is calling vehicular violence on Portland roadways a crisis.

In June, Portland City Council approved Commissioner Hardesty’s budget amendment to address it.

$450,000 was allotted to the Portland Bureau of Transportation for safety interventions on Portland roadways.

On Southeast Holgate, those interventions include walk signals for pedestrians that allow time for them to get out in the intersection well before the light turns green for drivers.

Hardesty says though their budget for roadway safety was smaller than she’d hoped. She believes these small adjustments will go a long way and are long overdue.

“I walk this community all the time and this is a community that has lacked public investments for a generation,” said Commissioner Hardesty. “It’s ironic that traffic fatalities are on par with gun violence in the community. We’re not investing as much energy in actually reducing traffic fatalities and traffic violence as we are in gun violence. Both are equally important.”

Recent installations of speed bumps on Southeast Holgate and 84th Avenue are meant to prevent cars from cutting corners as people cross the street.

According to the Bureau of Transportation, three-fourths of all pedestrian crashes happen at intersections just like ones found on Holgate.