Holiday crowds check off lists at Bridgeport Village

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of people flocked to Bridgeport Village to check off their holiday lists Sunday afternoon.
A heavy drizzle of rain didn’t stop old and young from waiting in long lines to get their last-minute request into Santa.
“It’s a family tradition, we all like to join,” said Kevin Hernandez, 19. “It’s a happy moment.”
FOX 12 asked Hernandez what he wanted Santa to bring him.
“I just want joy for my family, more than anything,” Hernandez said. “That’s all that I want.”
Anthony Deblock came to Bridgeport Village with his dog and partner to seeking something else: the giant Christmas tree.
The trio were decked out in matching, festive holiday wear.
“We’re running really late doing our Christmas card,” Deblock said. “We figured the tree was a pretty good background.”
And of course, there’s the shoppers who rushed to get the last-minute gifts.
“I think I just have to get for my friends,” Myrna Safai said. “I think I might just look around and go see what I can find.”
This time of year, it’s important for shoppers to think about security with their vehicles. You should always keep your car locked and don’t keep packages or gifts inside. If you do have to store valuables inside your car, make sure to hide them so they are not visible for the outside of the vehicle.
