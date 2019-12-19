PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you’re flying home for the holidays and plan to stuff your suitcase with presents for family and friends, you may want to wait to wrap them.
“I’ve had some things that have been very painstakingly wrapped and it’s always a little heartbreaking to do that unfortunately, when we have to go in and look at that,” said Alex Imlay, Supervisory Transportation Security Officer for the TSA at Portland International Airport.
Imlay said lots of wrapped gifts come through security this time of year and agents sometimes have to unwrap those presents to get a good look at what’s inside.
To be safe, Imlay suggests using gift bags instead of wrapping paper.
He also recommends just waiting to wrap gifts until you get to your destination.
“For whatever reason, we have to look inside,” said Imlay. “If we can’t tell what an item is, we will look inside regardless of what packaging it is or isn’t in, so we want to make it as easy and painless for everyone as we possibly can.”
Imlay said the same goes for checked bags. TSA agents will sometimes have to open wrapped gifts there too.
He said not wrapping your presents will also help keep the security line moving during this busy travel time.
