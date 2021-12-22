Holiday party appetizer ideas from Hive Social

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Impress your friends and family with festive party bites this holiday season!
FOX 12’s Ayo Elise stops by Hive Social to meet with sous-chef Ian Hein to get some ideas on what tasty delights you could serve at holiday gatherings. Using simple ingredients, the chef creates delicious appetizers that are easy to make and great to eat!
On the menu: Mint Julep Prawns with Tomato Bourbon Chutney, Salt Cured Salmon Tartine with Chèvre and Mushroom Rusk with Duxelles and Whipped Feta and Fermented Honey.
Oregon City’s Hive Social is open for breakfast and brunch! To see the menu, hours and location click here: www.thehivesocialclub.com