PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The holiday season is getting easier for shoppers in downtown Portland.
The city is offering free parking on Sundays for the month of December from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
You can park at any SmartPark garage in downtown, just make sure to take your voucher to have it validated.
You can do that at either PDX Pop-Up Shop in Pioneer Place on Southwest 5th and Morrison Street or at Boys Fort also on Southwest Morrison near 9th.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.