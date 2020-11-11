PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The holiday season is getting closer and a lot of people aren't exactly sure what it
This year, despite the pandemic several local holiday favorites will still be spreading cheer
“We’re going to try to get some artificial snow this year, so when you drive and walk, artificial snow will be falling on you to really make it fun,” Nikki Simmons, events manager at Oregon Zoo said.
The folks at the Oregon Zoo are busy preparing for zoo lights and like almost everything else in our lives, it will look different.
“We will close the zoo during the day which we have not done in the past,” Simmons said. “Two days a week are driving, which provides a really nice option for people.”
That’s right, a drive-through zoo lights experience and the other five days a week visitors will be able to walk among the lights and displays
“It’s going into different areas than it has gone before to help with keeping cross traffic from each other. Obviously, masks will be required,” Simmons said.
And what about Santa? Will he be taking the season off to stay at the North Pole?
A couple popular malls told FOX 12 no way, but jolly old Saint Nick will be especially focused on safety and social distancing
“Santa’s visits are actually going to be contactless this year,” Bree Sanchez, marketing manager at the Vancouver Mall said. “Children will be able to talk with Santa, share their wish lists with him, but there will be that six feet of social distancing between them.”
At the Vancouver Mall this year’s theme is a Christmas Story, and making advance reservations to see Santa is highly encouraged
“We won’t have the long lines that we’ve had in the past but we will be social distancing when there is walk up,” Sanchez said.
If you opt for photos, just know, the kids and santa will wear masks and you wont’ be sitting as close as last year.
“It will be an interesting keepsake for them to have for years to come – what was there holiday like in 2020?” Sanchez said.
Holiday festivities with modifications to hopefully spread cheer and not germs.
“We are so happy to bring this program back this year, with everything going on. We know it’s a tradition,” Simmons said.
A number of festivities will be open for the holiday season, but some are cancelled this year.
- Zoo Lights will be open
- Santa will be coming to the Vancouver Mall
- Santa will be at Bridgeport Village
- First Night Celebration and Menorah lighting will take place at Director Park.
- Peacock Lane lights are cancelled.
- The Grotto will not hold its Christmas Festival of Lights.
- Washington Square Mall will be closed Thanksgiving but open for Black Friday shopping and will feature Santa.
- Portland International Raceway’s Winter Wonderland will be a drive-through only experience this year.
- Pittock Mansion is still holding its Christmas events.
- The Christmas Bazaar at the Expo Center will be held
- The Holiday Ale Festival is cancelled.
- The Pioneer Courthouse Square Tree Lighting is being held virtually this year. The show will be pre-recorded and available to watch on TV.
- Christmas Ships will be out.
