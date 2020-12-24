PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Last-minute shoppers may be forced to head into actual stores on Thursday, as millions of shipped Christmas gifts might not make it in time to be under the tree this year.
Whether a gift is held up or you've just been putting it off, there is still time to snag what you need.
"Just last-minute shopping for gifts and food for Christmas Eve," said one shopper at the Fred Meyer on Walker Road in Beaverton.
Experts say they expect to see a lot of last-minute shopping on Thursday - not just because of the usual procrastination, but because USPS and other delivery companies are working around the clock to manage a backlog of deliveries.
Some shoppers that FOX 12 spoke with Thursday say this is just what they do.
"We always go on Christmas Eve," one shopper said. "There's always something to get on Christmas Eve, don't you think?"
"I find that it's less crowded to go first thing in the morning instead of like on the 23rd," another shopper said.
If you head out to a brick and mortar store, be prepared to possibly wait outside. Many retailers are limiting the number of people allowed inside at a time.
Most stores are closing earlier this year too. Double check the timing before you head out.
