Holiday shopping scams to look out for in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The busiest shopping season of the year is here, and shoppers aren’t the only ones looking for a quick steal or deal.
FOX 12 spoke with the Portland Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent, Kieran Ramsey, who says the FBI received 17,000 complaints in 2020 to their internet crimes complaint center with losses over 53 million in online fraud schemes.
The FBI says those numbers are going to increase this year for a multitude of reasons, the ongoing global pandemic and merchandise shortages.
These fraudulent scams come in the form of online shopping schemes, social media shopping, shipping, and charity fraud.
Ramsey said, “we talk a lot about the charity fraud scheme this time of year which is really troubling. Everybody’s trying to give that tax-deductible contribution but make sure you know what the cause is, what that charity is, and do your research. Always be wary of unsolicited emails, text messages, and social media posts”.
So, the golden question is, how do you avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes? Well, Ramsey says, “first and foremost, we need people out there to know the company you’re buying from, you really need to do your research, you need to do some due diligence, you need to make sure you’re paying in a secure way”.
And if you find yourself a victim of a scam, immediately call your bank to see if they can stop or reverse the transaction.
The FBI is urging everyone to report scams to the online internet crime center regardless of how much you lost.
