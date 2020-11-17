VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - It’s getting to be that time of year: busy holiday shopping -- except, of course, this isn’t a normal year.
Despite the pandemic, the Vancouver Mall remained busy Monday night.
“It seemed rushed,” said shopper Scott Berard. “Especially Hobby Lobby - there’s lines, long lines.”
Some shoppers said they are already checking off their lists.
“I came to return something, but I did do some Christmas shopping as well because I know it’s going to get kind of hectic and there will be long lines,” Rochelle White said.
In Clark County, retailers right now are capped at 30 percent occupancy rate for shoppers.
On Tuesday, that number will be lowered slightly to 25 percent, per Gov. Jay Inslee’s new COVID-19 restrictions.
Monday night, June Thompson returned to the mall for the first time in months.
“Going in there was just too much and we decided to leave,” Thompson said. “We don’t usually shop online, but we probably will this year."
Berard said he will do most of his shopping online as well.
It’s no surprise given the pandemic, plus the fact that filling the virtual cart has been on the rise for years.
A recent report by the National Retail Federation found 60 percent of consumers will do holiday shopping online.
Still, there’s always those loyal to the brick-and-mortar.
“My plan for holiday shopping, this year, is to continue coming to the store and to the mall,” White said. “I want to support my local stores. It will take more time because I realize I’ll have to stand in line more, but that’s okay.”
