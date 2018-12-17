PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Steady rainfall didn’t detour crowds from enjoying the Christmas lights and displays at Portland’s Peacock Lane Monday night, just hours before heavier rain and strong winds are expected to grip much of the metro area.
“We thought better hit it before the wind does,” Vanessa Miali said. “We brought our umbrellas – we’re die-hard Portlanders.”
But with all the festive décor – one must wonder, how will the lights, candy canes, and miniature Santas make it through expected heavy wind gusts?
“I’m thinking they’re going to hold, but who knows,” said Peacock Lane homeowner Danny Decker. “This year I went with metal stakes, so I kind of stepped up my game.”
“I might tighten a couple of things down, but you know, if it’s not the wind pulling the stakes out of the ground, it’s the people walking by, so I’m not really worried,” Decker added.
Miali also hopes her decorations come away unscathed.
“Hopefully the lights – the Christmas lights – won’t be banging on the house waking us up; batten down the hatches, I suppose,” Miali said.
And over at Boy Scouts Troop 351’s Christmas tree lot, they expect trees might topple over during the windstorm, but believe the hardy firs will be just fine.
“Normally, we weather the storm pretty well – maybe that’s famous last words, I don’t know,” Tom DeMeo said. “I suppose with the really high wind we might start worrying about these light poles.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.