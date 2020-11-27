PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror many people are looking toward the Christmas holiday.
That means getting a tree and a photo with Santa. Friday, quite a few people were checking those to-do’s off their holiday list in the metro area. This year, however, those traditions come with some COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.
At Lee Farms in Tualatin workers were busy Friday as people from all over the metro area were trying to pick out the perfect Christmas tree,
“Everyone is excited to be here and happy,” said Teagan Milera with Lee Farms.
They say their crop of trees this year look great. They are expecting to sell some 4,000 trees. The Friday after Thanksgiving was expected to be one of their busiest days.
“We’ve actually had several people come out and they are like, we aren’t in the country normally, they are getting a tree for the first time in years,” Milera said.
If you are planning to head out to a Christmas tree farm this season you may notice a few changes because of COVID-19, most requiring you to have a face mask. At Lee Farms they are working with their employees, as well, to take precautions against the virus.
“Mostly on our end with our employees we are doing temperature checks before and after each shift, of course hand washing like crazy, hand sanitizer available and just doing lots of check-ins with our employees, making sure everyone feels fine with no symptoms,” Milera said.
At a busy Vancouver Mall, a sign of 2020: Santa was masked up ready to take socially distanced photos inside their “A Christmas Story”-themed set.
The display this year is interactive using virtual technology.
“We ask the family be masked, Santa will be masked, as well as all of Santa’s helpers this year, they will maintain six feet of distance for that social distance,” said Bree Sanchez with Vancouver Mall.
It was just a few of the precautions the mall is taking to keep some of that cheer alive in what has been a tough year.
A common theme among most places, come prepared and come with a mask.
“There is lots of space, we are happy to have people out here you still need to bring a mask because whenever you are interacting with employees or if you are around other people you still need to wear a mask,” Milera said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
