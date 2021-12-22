Holiday travelers at PDX voice some concern over Omicron variant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a half a million travelers are expected at Portland International Airport to close out the rest of 2021. The holiday travel rush comes as the Omicron variant surges across the United States.
The busiest days for travel at PDX were this past Monday and this upcoming Monday, Dec. 27. But the airport is still expected to be busy on the days in between.
Travelers showed up early Wednesday for their flight out of PDX. Some to beat the crowds.
"We took the MAX for the first time," Jodie Ostrovsky said. "We gave ourselves a lot of extra time and it worked."
Others made sure they don't have COVID-19 before seeing their loved ones.
"I got here at about 9. I'm headed to San Jose to see my family," Maya York told FOX 12. "I got a rapid test outside in departures before, so I'm waiting for my results before I get on a plane."
Travelers FOX 12 spoke with voiced concerns of the spread of the Omicron variant. Two cases have been confirmed in Clark County, and three in Oregon. One person in Lane County is believed to have gotten the variant while traveling.
"I'm just a little nervous, we're going to Miami," said one traveler.
"I hope that everyone keeps their own safety and everyone else's safety in mind when they travel at all times," said another traveler.
Dr. Melinda Muller, an associate chief medical officer with Legacy Health, says the biggest protection you can have while traveling is being vaccinated, but it doesn't entirely eliminate the risk of infection.
"It does appear that even if you're vaccinated you're still at risk of getting infected. So, that's the bad news. The good news is that if you're vaccinated, your risk of severe infection, you're a little less likely to get infected," Muller said. "The most important thing is the vaccines are going to protect you against hospitalization, and severe illness and death."
If not everyone you're visiting with over the holidays is vaccinated, Muller said to take extra precautions.
"If people have family members who are unvaccinated, it's really your call on traveling. Ideally to protect yourself, having them get a test before you arrive, you're doing a test before you arrive, and testing after you leave would be the best thing and give you the most protection," she said.
Those precautions also include wearing a mask, which is still mandated at PDX.
"Wearing that mask. KN95s are better than cloth masks. It appears that with Omicron there are some initial data that KN95 would probably protect you a little bit more," Muller said.
Kama Simonds, a spokesperson for PDX, says taking added precautions at the airport takes time, so travelers need to get there early.
"If you get here close to your flight and you're stressed and you're pressing in line, you're not going to be able to give yourself space and you're not going to be able to avoid a lot of those very large crowds," Simonds said.
With winter weather in the forecast in the coming days, it's best to plan to be at the airport at least two hours before your departure time.