Holidays will likely look different this year compared to 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As we get closer and closer to the holiday season, we’re starting to get a clearer look at how things will look after last year friends and family were advised to stay apart to stay safe because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
This year will look different compared to 2020.
“It has changed this year so as people think about their holiday plans the best thing they can do is make sure that they’re fully vaccinated,” Dr. Jennifer Vines, the Multnomah County Health Officer, said.
Vines said that although testing for COVID-19 can give you some peace of mind if you decide to travel or host guests, it’s not a substitute for the vaccine, so don’t try to test your way into Thanksgiving dinner.
“For purely the purposes of travel that’s not the public health priority for how we use our testing supply but for people who do have access to testing wherever they are it can provide additional peace of mind,” Vines said. And right now, tests are in high demand and hard to come by.
“We are still testing constrained as far as testing availability in our region and it’s really not a replacement for being fully vaccinated and feeling well,” she said. Vines said as always, you should get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
“If you’re feeling unwell you should get a COVID test, you should not be around people until you’re feeling better even if your COVID test is negative because we have to think about the flu virus circulating this year and other viruses,” she said.
If you happen to be somewhere with unvaccinated people whether by choice or because children are not yet eligible, Vines said it’s best to try to keep things outdoors but if you are inside, mask up.
“Halloween is a great holiday for getting together outside and people in masks,” Vines said. “The consequences of an infection in a school aged kid leads to a lot of missed school not just for them but for many of their classmates.”