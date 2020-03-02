PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Once a month, a group of music lovers gather at the Beaverton Library to share their passion for playing instruments and singing. Portland resident Paul Barton enjoys attending the song circles, but Monday night he considered staying home.
“I’m kind of afraid to go out,” Barton said.
With more cases of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus popping up in the Pacific Northwest and in Oregon, Barton said he is worried about the spread of the virus and possibly catching it himself.
“I am a senior citizen,” Barton said. “I got quite a bit of hand sanitizer several weeks ago, so I’m all set with that.”
The National Council on Aging is urging older Americans to take caution as the coronavirus, and other viruses, can be particularly hard on the elderly.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s estimated that 70 to 85 percent of seasonal flu-related deaths happen to people 65 and older.
“We know that people with compromised immune systems and those of advanced age are at a higher risk,” said Amber Kern-Johnson, executive director of the Hollywood Senior Center.
“We’ve increased our cleaning to daily instead of five times a week,” Kern-Johnson said.
Posters with information on the coronavirus and preventative tips are posted around the senior center, and a task force has been formed to keep up on the latest information and recommendations regarding the illness.
“We don’t want to create unnecessary fear and we don’t want people to stop participating and receiving the benefits that they get from being part of our organization but we want to make sure everybody stays safe,” Kern-Johnson said.
