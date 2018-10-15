PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of fifteen Portland-area senior citizens hopped on a commercial airliner for a trip of a lifetime Monday morning.
The senior group, composed of thirteen military veterans, is heading to Washington, D.C. for the “Journey of Heroes.”
This is the 8th year of the trip, which is organized and funded by the Vital Life Foundation and Wish of a Lifetime, two non-profits.
"It's so good of us to be able to do it, there aren't many of us World War II veterans left, and I wanted to get in on it before it was too late,” said Jack Bell.
Bell said he was looking forward to seeing the WWII memorial most. For others, it’s remembrances for later wars.
"I'd like to see the memorials for Vietnam and Korea, they were not there when I was there, so I would like to see those,” said Margaret “Peggy” Lee, who previously served in the Marine Corps.
Two other members of the group attending the trip, a husband and wife couple, are Holocaust survivors.
"I want to see the memorial of the Second World War veterans,” said Leslie “Les” Eigner, who survived Auschwitz. “They were my liberators."
The seniors each got to bring one companion with them for the duration of the trip. They gathered at Portland International Airport early Monday morning for photos before departing on their flight east.
