CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas Fire said a home is a total loss after a fire Sunday afternoon in Beavercreek.
The fire department said just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, it responded to the home in the 26000 block of South Shockley Road. It said the home is for sale and was unoccupied. A realtor showed up the house, saw the fire and reported it.
Firefighters from three agencies worked to put it out. The fire department said the home is a total loss. There were no injuries reported in the fire.
