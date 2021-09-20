Home considered a total loss after fire in Clark County

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – A fire destroyed a home in Clark County Sunday night, according to the Clark-Cowlitz Fire and Rescue.
At 11:38 p.m., firefighters responded to smoke seen in the area of Northwest 199th Street and Northwest 11th Avenue, south of Ridgefield, CCFR said. Five minutes later, they received a report that there was a home on fire at 1009 Northwest 199th Street. Additional units were called in to assist.
Firefighters arrived to find a single-story home on fire with the roof caved in. Crews went to work to knock down the fire and prevent it from damaging a nearby building.
Firefighters determined the home a total loss.
CCFR said the owner was not home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshall’s Office.
