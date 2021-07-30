CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - A fire destroyed a home in Clackamas early Friday morning.
Just after 5:30 a.m., Clackamas Fire responded to a house fire in the 8600 block of Southeast Roots Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found the home fully-involved. The fire had spread to a nearby shed.
The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes after crews arrived. Clackamas Fire says the home is a total loss, and the cause has not yet been determined. Investigators have responded to the scene.
All occupants of the home were able to get out safely. One firefighter sustained a minor injury, according to Clackamas Fire.
