Home destroyed, cat missing in fire at Keizer mobile home park

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – A couple’s cat is missing after their manufactured home caught fire and was destroyed Monday afternoon at a mobile home park, the Keizer Fire District says.
Black smoke was visible across the Salem area as crews battled the flames at McNary Oaks Mobile Home Villa off River Road North, the fire district says.
The couple who lived at the home were at lunch when the fire started.
Neighbors reported hearing lots of explosions, including from propane tanks, barbeques and heaters, and shotgun shells, according to fire officials.
During the firefight, someone ran over firefighters’ five-inch supply line, causing a 15-minute delay for crews battling the blaze. Firefighters say the fire is accidental, but the cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
