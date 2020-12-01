PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A lot of people stayed home for the holiday, based on the number of travelers at Portland International Airport.
Preliminary numbers from the Port of Portland showed around 199,500 travelers going through PDX for the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday.
In 2019, that 10-day period saw 640,000 travelers at PDX.
Overall travel volumes for November were down 67% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the Port of Portland.
The busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel period in 2020 was Nov. 29, with 25,250 travelers. In 2019, the busiest day during the same period had 69,000 people traveling through PDX.
The governors of Oregon, Washington and California issued a joint advisory in mid-November, recommending people quarantine for 14 days when traveling out of state.
Gov. Kate Brown further asked people to avoid any “non-essential” traveling out of state, and subsequently issued a statewide freeze order that limited gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households.
