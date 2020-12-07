PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A home was hit by more than 50 bullet strikes in northeast Portland, and at least 83 shell casings were discovered at the scene.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Northeast Morgan Street at 12:34 a.m. Monday. Many people called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
A vehicle was also hit by the gunfire. Police said there were no injuries reported in connection to that shooting.
It was just one of eight shooting scenes police responded to around Portland between Friday and Monday.
At 1:43 a.m. Saturday, there were three shootings in separate locations: Northeast 15th and Dekum Street, Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lombard Street, and Northeast Albina Avenue and Rosa Parks Way.
Additionally, police responded to shootings at Southeast 170th and Division Street at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, North Columbia Boulevard and Bank Street at 1:17 p.m. Sunday, the 3100 block of Southeast 136th Avenue at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, and the 13100 block of East Burnside Street at 1:07 a.m. Monday.
There have been no reports of injuries at this time in connection with any of those cases.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.
(2) comments
Nice city you have there Mayor.
So it seems like the only ones who want to cut the police budget now are Hardesty and other thugs. The rest of us better lock & load.
