WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters battled a house fire in rural Washington County Sunday.
Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 19000 block of Southwest Tile Flat Road at about 12:15 p.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
When firefighters arrived, they found a home fully involved and partially collapsed. Due to the extent of the fire spread, crews had to fight the fire from the outside of the home.
Because of the rural setting of the home, fire hydrants were not readily available, so firefighters had to shuttle water to the scene.
Firefighters say the long driveway to the property required the first arriving crews to lay several hundred feet of hose to pump the shuttled water to the fire.
Although the residents were not home at the time of the fire, one adult initially reported possible minor injuries but denied medical treatment when assessed by paramedics.
No other injuries were reported.
The house was a total loss, according to TVF&R. It had straw as insulation.
A cost estimate of damages was not available.
One adult owner and one adult tenant were displaced. One pet cat is missing and may have run from the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
