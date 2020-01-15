ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Police are looking for an Albany woman who has been missing since Christmas. The woman's house is now taped off, but police won't say why.
Tiffany Marie Halberg Lazon's daughter says she just had a gut feeling something was off. She asked police to check on her mom on Jan. 8. She was last heard from on Dec. 25, 2019.
Officers attempted to contact Tiffany at her home on the 2600 block of Southeast 16th Avenue, but she was not found.
Police say they then visited Craig Lazon, Tiffany's estranged husband, who said he did not know the location of Tiffany and indicated she was moving to Washington.
But Tiffany's daughter told FOX 12 that doesn't seem right.
"The back door was open, all the lights were on, and it just wasn't like her. She likes having a secure life," said Felicity Halberg. "She wouldn't leave without her car or her emotional support cat or her ID or money or anything or any clothes. Yeah, she didn't take anything."
Several days ago, an Albany police lieutenant told FOX 12 they have concerns of her safety because she has been involved in an unhealthy relationship.
Court records show Craig was convicted of assaulted Tiffany in 2013, and in 2015 he faced a list of charges connected to her. They were all dismissed except for tampering with a witness.
Now, police tape and evidence tape are across Tiffany's home and vehicle, but police haven't said anything more.
Felicity is hoping her mom's OK.
"Just if you see her or anything just let them know so she can come back. Just come home safe," said Felicity.
Tiffany is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and she wears glasses. Her family says she also has some distinctive tattoos, including on that says "I am a soldier" on her wrist.
Anyone with information about Tiffany’s location is asked to contact Albany detectives at 541-917-7680.
