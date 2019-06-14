CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested an Albany man accused of breaking into another person’s home after identifying him through the homeowner’s security camera.
According to police, the attempted burglary occurred Thursday morning in northwest Corvallis near Jefferson Elementary School. The homeowner, who wasn’t home at the time, reported to police that he saw someone inside of his home through his cloud-based security camera system.
The suspect left the home before police arrived at the scene. Officers searched the area with help from a police dog, but were not successful.
Officers utilizing the homeowner’s security footage later identified the suspect as Lucas Brent Foster, 37. Detectives arrested Foster while conducting surveillance near his home later that morning.
Foster was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Benton County Jail. He is facing charges including burglary in the first degree, theft in the second degree, and attempted theft in the first degree.
During the incident, Jefferson Elementary School was placed on a brief lockout.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
