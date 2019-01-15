PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Home surveillance video captured a truck plowing into several people in northeast Portland last week.
Portland police confirm they are investigating the crash and say it happened Thursday off Northeast Beech Court.
FOX 12 spoke with the homeowner who captured the collision on camera.
Javier Gonalez says he is disturbed by the footage, which shows a driver in a truck jump a curb and hit several people on the sidewalk.
Gonalez says he came home Thursday and noticed there were things out of place. He says it looked like someone had hit his rose bush, there was a boulder in the road, and there was dirt everywhere.
He says he got curious and looked at his surveillance footage, which shows people running as a truck speeds into them. It also shows the truck driving erratically in a park next door.
Portland police say no one involved reported the incident to police. Gonalez thinks the people involved should come forward.
“It looked like, you know, he might’ve had a vendetta or something, and it’s not worth it,” Gonalez said. “Even if someone does something to you, it’s never worth it to go after them. I say you should come forward, even if you did something wrong … hopefully, this can get sorted out.”
Portland police say they’re reviewing the video and looking to get in contact with those involved.
