Homeless advocates raise concerns over new architecture under Morrison Bridge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you’ve walked under the Morrison Bridge along Southwest 1st Avenue in downtown Portland recently, you might have noticed something new: rows of concrete planters.
But it remains a mystery where they came from and it has some in the community wondering why they were put there in the first place.
The concrete planters have nothing in them along 1st Avenue near the MAX train tracks and they’re spaced close together on the sidewalk.
The new architecture has some asking if this was a move to keep the homeless out of the area.
During the dreary winter months in Oregon, the streets are soggy. Shelter for people living on the streets is crucial for survival.
Timothy McBride’s been homeless for several years, seeking refuge under the Morrison Bridge.
He sleeps under the bridge along Southwest Naito Parkway nearly every night, but concrete planters installed a few months ago along Naito makes it tough for him to set up his camp, he says.
“Right now they're too heavy for me to move out of my way or set them up the way I want them,” McBride said.
He says the nearly identical concrete planters that popped up recently along 1st Avenue is another tactic to get the homeless to leave the area.
“There are some people who are very anti-homeless,” he said.
But who’s putting them there?
The Portland Bureau of Transportation says it’s not behind it and has no idea who’s installed the planters along both streets.
The department is looking into the issue but a spokesman says there have been no formal complaints.
A spokesman also says it is perfectly legal for an adjacent property owner to do so as long as they don’t block pedestrian access to the sidewalk.
City Center Parking is next to both of these streets where the planters were installed this year.
FOX 12 reached out to see if the company put them there but has not heard back from City Center Parking.
Have you seen these concrete planters along SW 1st Avenue under the Morrison Bridge? @PBOTinfo says it didn’t put them there & has no idea who did - but the new architecture has some homeless advocacy groups saying it’s a tactic to push people out - full report @fox12oregon at 10 pic.twitter.com/G0boElLRM6— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) December 13, 2018
The move also has homeless advocacy groups like Street Roots, a non-profit newspaper that reports on social, economic and environmental issues and employs many living on the streets, sharing serious concern on the underlying message.
“There's a kind of quiet cruelty to it,” Street Roots Executive Director, Kaia Sand, said. “The general idea that hostile architecture is to keep people from being there and that's not a very constructive way to approach what is really a societal problem.”
But others FOX 12 spoke with said they support anything to deter people from camping in an attempt to clean up the streets.
Some feel, however, like Kevin Smith, who works in Portland and frequently walks 1st Avenue. Smith feels there can be compromise to find a solution for everyone.
“It just feels like putting them there without any explanation and making people kind of rearrange their lives and their routines is not the best way to go about it,” Smith said.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
