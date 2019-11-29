PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An overpass along North Vancouver Avenue is closed Friday morning due to a homeless camp fire.
At around 7:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the North Vancouver overpass between North Columbia and North Schmeer.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and there are no known injuries at this time.
PF&R said the North Vancouver overpass will remain closed until it can be evaluated by PBOT for damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
