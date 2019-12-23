SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A homeless camp was asked to pack up and clear out of Salem’s Capitol Mall on Monday.
Campers FOX 12 spoke with say Oregon State Police originally told them they had until 10 p.m. to clear out. But Monday morning, those campers tell FOX 12 they were told to leave by noon.
This comes one week after Salem started enforcing a ban on camping on public property.
Campers say they have been forced to move repeatedly since the ordinance took effect.
“It’s winter time, you know, so it’s cold and it’s raining a lot so that doesn’t help, does that make sense? You’re constantly moving and everything’s wet,” said camper John Cash.
Oregon State Patrol told FOX 12 Monday afternoon that all of the campers have left state capitol property with no citations issued.
