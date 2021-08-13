Video of fire courtesy of Eric Ramirez

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A fire under the Fremont Bridge in northwest Portland was caught on camera late Thursday night.

At about 11:46 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire involving three homeless camps near Northwest 16th Avenue and Northwest Raleigh Street.

PF&R said there were multiple propane tanks that caught fire that exploded. There were no injuries reported. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

PDX2MtHood
PDX2MtHood

Just another day in the vagrant capital of the world.

