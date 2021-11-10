PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – On Wednesday the houseless in Washington County can sign up for beds in newly established winter shelters

Three winter shelters will open this coming Monday and stay open for the next four months. This is the first for the county but officials say the shelters are needed like never before and they want to get people inside before the temperatures turn really cold.

One shelter is located at the Cloverleaf building at the Washington Fairgrounds and will be run by s group called Open Door who work extensively with the chronically houseless and those who have more problems than paying rent, a lost job or a brief health crisis.

Many suffer from mental illness or drug addictions or other traumas. This is one of the houseless camps they visit daily. It's at an abandoned car wash off baseline.

“When I realized that I couldn't go out and get a job and a place like I did my whole life, you change your perspective,” said Rusty, a houseless man staying at the car wash who told us he had lost a job, his wife and a home.

Rusty also told FOX 12 he hopes to get into Open Door’s shelter for the winter so he doesn't have to sleep out in the cold.

The money for the new shelters comes from the American Rescue Act, and a voter passed money measure to help with the houseless crisis. Washington County contacted agencies like Open Door to run the shelters.

“This is a life-saving program that can mean the difference between having a safe place to stay at night and sleeping outside in the cold and wind and elements and it's incredibly important,” said Emily Roots with the Washington County Department of Housing Services.

Roots told FOX 12 the county is trying to meet the needs of the houseless but also those who live in homes or work in businesses near homeless camps.